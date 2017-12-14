Residents of a Burnaby neighborhood say they feel unsafe following a daytime attack on an elderly woman over the weekend.

"It doesn’t feel as safe as it used to," a passerby told CTV News Thursday.

A woman in her 80s was injured Sunday when a man stole her purse and knocked her to the ground.

The victim, who was walking with an elderly friend at the time, suffered a wrist injury and lower body injuries, according to Holly McCallum, who lives in the same building as the woman.

"They were coming from church from New Westminster, having a lovely Sunday afternoon walk home," McCallum said, adding that the victim's injuries have "taken her independence away."

"I know the family is outraged and angry that this happened and it has impacted so many people's lives," she said.

Mounties say the incident occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Mayberry Street and Patterson Avenue in Metrotown.

"This is an area that they have walked in the past and have been very safe so…this is a crime of opportunity," said Cpl. Daniela Panesar.

The suspect is described a Caucasian man in his 30s. He is between 5-7 and 5-9 with a heavy build and brown hair. He was wearing a hat and a blue or grey jacket at the time of the incident.

Police are investigating and reminding people to take precautions, including keeping their purses hidden when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

In the meantime, McCallum has put up safety notices up in her building.

"I really hope that the investigation is going to allow the person who did this to be caught," she said. "I want this person to know how he impacted two precious little ladies' lives and the family."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber