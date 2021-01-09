VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP says it’s recommending charges against a man for both dangerous driving and for refusing to provide a breath sample after his vehicle hit a fire hydrant just after midnight on Jan. 9.

The fire hydrant burst and flooded several homes near the intersection of Marine Drive and Royal Oak Avenue.

Police "will recommend charges against a 61-year-old man for Refusal to Provide Breath Sample and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle," reads a tweet from the Burnaby RCMP.

Video from the scene of the crash shows a red and white fire hydrant on its side and water bursting from the ground where the hydrant once stood.

A witness who was inside when the incident happened and who spoke to CTV News Vancouver said she heard a loud noise, then the screech of tires. She came outside and said she saw an SUV back up and hit two parked cars in the process. The vehicle then sped away.

The driver of the crash was arrested a few blocks away.