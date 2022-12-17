Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses to crash that caused 'life-altering' injuries to pedestrian

Mounties in Burnaby are seeking witnesses and video after a collision that left a 54-year-old man with "serious, life-threatening injuries" in the city Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Patterson Avenue and Central Boulevard around 9:50 p.m., according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.

The injured man was a pedestrian, police said, adding that the driver who hit him had remained at the scene as was co-operating with their investigation.

"Speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors," RCMP said in their release.

Police also described the man's injuries as "life-altering."

"Our investigators want to speak to anyone that witnessed this collision or has dash-cam video of the incident," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, in the release.

Anyone with information or video should call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 22-42132, police said.