Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses, information after 'indecent act' at coffee shop

Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a man suspected of committing an "indecent act" at a coffee shop in the city earlier this month.

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The victim called police immediately, but the suspect left before police arrived at the scene in the 4800 block of Kingsway, Mounties said.

Police did not name the coffee shop where the incident took place, but they shared two photos of the suspect, and a green Starbucks awning can be seen in one of them.

Authorities describe the suspect as a balding man in his 60s with grey hair and some facial hair. He was wearing a white linen long-sleeved shirt, matching white linen pants, a grey vest and brown dress shoes, police said.

"This incident occurred in a very public place, which is troubling and traumatic to everyone involved," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the release.

"If you can identify the man in the above photos or can provide any information, please contact our investigators."

The Burnaby RCMP detachment can be reached at 604-646-9999. The file number for this case is 2023-31525.