Burnaby RCMP seek 'person of interest' after man allegedly exposed himself near school

Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in an alleged indecent exposure incident near a school Thursday.

The incident happened before 11 a.m. at Maywood Community School, according to a news release from Burnaby RCMP.

"The man was reportedly pacing in the area before exposing himself to nearby children," police said in their statement.

Mounties shared two surveillance photos of a man who was in the area, who they did not describe as a suspect, but rather a "person of interest."

The man in the images was wearing a black medical mask, a blue jacket, black pants and blue-and-white runners, police said.

"We want to make the public aware of this incident," said Cpl. Mike Kalanj in the news release.

"We are also appealing for any information that may help us identify this person of interest."

Burnaby RCMP said they have increased their presence near the school as a result of the incident. They're asking anyone with information on the identity of the man in the photos to contact them at 604-646-9999 and cite file number 22-37848.