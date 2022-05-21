Burnaby RCMP seek missing 13-year-old boy

Police in Burnaby are asking the public for help locating a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Friday night.

Pranav Nair was last seen around 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of Rumble Street in Burnaby, RCMP said in a news release Saturday morning.

He was reported missing at 6:40 p.m., police said, adding that his family is concerned for his well-being.

Police describe Nair as standing 5'7" with a skinny build, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown jacket and a blue hat.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.