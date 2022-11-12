Burnaby RCMP seek dash cam video after man who allegedly exposed himself nearly hit by car

A man who allegedly exposed himself to children at a Burnaby school on Thursday was also nearly struck by a vehicle, police say.

Mounties are asking drivers who were in the area of Central Boulevard and Bonsor Avenue between 10:15 and 11:15 a.m. Thursday and have dashboard cameras to contact investigators.

In a news release Saturday, Burnaby RCMP said investigators have spoken to witnesses who recall a vehicle nearly striking a man and then honking at him as he was crossing Central Boulevard near Bonsor Recreation Complex.

"It appears the man left the area northbound on Bonsor Avenue toward Bennett Street," police said in their release.

Authorities believe the man who allegedly exposed himself at Maywood Community School around 11 a.m. Thursday is the same man who was almost hit by the vehicle.

Police released two photos of a "person of interest" in the case on Friday. They did not describe the man in the photos as a suspect, though the investigation is ongoing.

In the update on Saturday, Cpl. Mike Kalanj said dash cam video of the near-miss "might have the information (police) are looking for."

Anyone with relevant video from the area and time in question is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and cite file number 22-37848.