A large police presence gathered at Fulton Avenue and Vista Crescent in Burnaby Sunday afternoon, apparently responding to a shooting.

Witnesses told CTV News Vancouver they heard four or five shots and saw several people come out of a nearby apartment building.

"Everyone just rushed out," said Zekhri Hagos, a Seattle resident who was visiting family in the neighbourhood when the incident occurred.

"There was a car blocking the actual person, but everyone could hear screaming and crying," Hagos said.

Emergency Health Services B.C. confirmed that an ambulance had been dispatched to the scene. One man was transported to hospital in serious condition with apparent gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said they saw the victim being placed in the ambulance. They said he was not moving and his face was covered in blood.

"He was just laying on his back completely still," Hagos said.

Burnaby RCMP did not return calls from CTV News requesting more information.

Police on the scene appeared to be focusing their investigation on a grey Acura SUV with all of the doors open. At one point there were more than a dozen officers and investigators on scene.

Hagos said he had to comfort a six-year-old family member who was scared by the shooting.

"It's kind of scary, honestly," he said. "I wasn't expecting this to happen, so it's kind of surprising."

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure.