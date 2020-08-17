VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are investigating two suspected shootings that took place close together early Monday morning.

Police were called North Road near Cottonwood Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. after witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire.

A dog team was deployed to search the area.

Investigators laid down more than a dozen cones on the roadway and on a nearby lawn to mark evidence.

Officers were seen interviewing people inside the PMC Hookah Lounge, which was open at the time.

RCMP were then called to another shooting at Canada Way and Smith Avenue a few hours later.

Officers on scene confirmed there was a shooting and that at least one person was hurt.

Orange cones covered spatters of blood and other evidence outside of a mixed use building with apartments on top and businesses down below.

Smith Avenue was closed for several hours as officers held the scene.

The front yard of a neighbouring townhouse was also behind police tape.

CTV News has reached out to Burnaby RCMP for more information.