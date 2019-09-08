

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





A Burnaby RCMP officer and another driver were taken to hospital after a multi-car crash Saturday night, according to Cpl. Brett Cunningham of the Burnaby RCMP.

Cunningham told CTV News Vancouver on scene that the police officer was responding to a priority call before the crash happened at Kingsway and Griffiths Avenue around 10 p.m.

The officer and a driver of a pickup truck were taken to hospital by BC Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cunningham. There was also a sedan involved in the crash. All three vehicles involved in the crash had airbags deployed.

Burnaby RCMP would not say what call the officer was responding to, only saying that it was a priority call. Some witnesses on scene say the officer involved in the collision may have been passing vehicles on the right before the crash. Burnaby RCMP have not commented.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) was on scene and shut down the intersection for a few hours as they investigated.