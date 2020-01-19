VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen stepping off a city bus on Jan. 12.

Chelsea Johnson is 27, and is described as a 5'5" tall Indigenous woman with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing beige pajamas and no shoes.

Johnson left the bus at Gilmore Avenue and Dawson Street at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Johnson or has any information about her whereabouts to call RCMP at 604-646-9999, or if they want to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.