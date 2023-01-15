Burnaby nurse disciplined for 'aseptic technique,' infection control issues

A Burnaby nurse has been disciplined for practice issues related to "aseptic technique, infection control, medications and focussed assessments," according to the province's professional college.

The practice issues occurred in September 2021, according to a notification posted Thursday on the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives website.

The notice does not specify the facility in which registered nurse Lip Choon Teh was working at the time, nor does it elaborate on the specifics of Teh's conduct.

In a consent agreement with the college, Teh voluntarily accepted several conditions for continued nursing practice.

First, before returning to practice, Teh must "undergo a robust orientation and have their skills and competencies assessed by a health-care professional," according to the notification.

The nurse must also establish a mentorship relationship with a clinical educator or someone similar, who will oversee their practice.

Teh will be prohibited from being the sole nurse on duty or nurse in charge, and from providing supervision or orientation to students or others.

The agreement also requires Teh to develop a learning plan that includes obtaining written employer feedback at regular intervals and limits them to working at a single practice location.

"The inquiry committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public," the notification reads.