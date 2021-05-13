VANCOUVER -- Mounties in two Metro Vancouver cities are investigating multiple reports of indecent acts on local trails.

Members of the Burnaby RCMP said Thursday they're investigating a report from last week of an incident at Byrne Creek Ravine Park.

Officers were called to a section of trails near Southpoint Drive on May 5 for a report that a man was masturbating in the area at around 1:30 p.m.

The RCMP detachment said another report was filed last month of a man "standing off-trail in the same area exposing his genitals."

It is not yet known whether the incidents are related, police said.

The man involved in the May 5 incident is described as white and in his mid-30s with a medium build. He has dark hair with a bald spot on the top of his head, the RCMP said, and was clean-shaven at the time.

Anyone who witnesses an indecent act is asked to contact police immediately.

Officers ask anyone with information on the attack, or who recognizes the man in photos released Thursday, to contact investigators. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

The news release from Burnaby RCMP comes one day after police in Surrey posted two composite sketches in connection with similar reports in that city.

Members of the Surrey RCMP are investigating a report made last month of an indecent act near the playground area of Coyote Creek Elementary School.

Since notifying the public of that incident, which was alleged to have occurred on April 29, several more victims have come forward, the Surrey detachment said Wednesday.

Four more victims have shared information on three additional incidents, they said.

Officers believe they're looking for one suspect in that case. He's been described as South Asian and between the ages of 20 and 30.

Police say he has a "medium to dark skin tone, old acne scars on his lower cheeks and chin," and black, medium-length wavy hair. He has brown eyes, is of average build and about 5'7".