Mounties in Burnaby are searching for a driver involved in a hit-run-that left an officer injured Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the officer was trying to stop a distracted driver on Royal Oak Avenue in Oakland Street at around 3:20 p.m.

When the Mountie approached the vehicle and asked the driver for their licence, the suspect sped away from the intersection, catching the officer's hand in the process and knocking them to the ground.

The officer was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle, which investigators described as a 2000 to 2004 Merecedes-Benz SUV with Washington licence plates, was last seen heading north on Royal Oak.

Police described the driver as a 20 to 25-year-old Caucasian male with medium-length blonde hair.

Mounties are looking for anyone who might have dashcam footage captured in the intersection between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or has information about the case is asked to contact police at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).