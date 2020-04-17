VANCOUVER -- Vancouver police say they have arrested a 26-year-old Burnaby man who allegedly stole a supply van from St. Paul's Hospital overnight.

Police learned of the theft just before 1 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the Vancouver Police Department.

The 2008 Pontiac Montana van was reported stolen from the underground parking lot at the hospital, police said, adding that keys had been left inside the vehicle.

Officers were able to use a tracking device on the van to locate it near the intersection of Powell Street and Commercial Drive in East Vancouver, police said. They said patrol officers and a canine unit took the man into custody.

The suspect was taken to jail and the VPD is recommending charges of possession of stolen property worth more than $5,000, as well as theft of an automobile.

Police did not say what type of supplies were in the van at the time of the theft.

The incident comes as police have been warning of a surge in property crime across the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.