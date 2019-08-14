

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Kelowna Mounties are investigating an overnight crash that killed a Burnaby man.

RCMP say they were called to a two-vehicle collision at around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday. A Cadillac SUV heading east collided with a Hondo Accord travelling north on Cooper Road, police say.

The driver of the Honda Accord was a 30-year-old man from Burnaby. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

The other driver had minor injuries.

"While it is early in the investigation, drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash," Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

"A woman who spoke with the responding paramedics, identified herself as a witness to the crash. To advance this investigation, officers would like this woman to contact the Kelowna RCMP."

Police are asking for possible witnesses or anyone with footage to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can instead call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.