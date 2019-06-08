A Burnaby man is now $100,000 richer after finding a highly sought after treasure chest.

The real-life treasure hunt started one week ago on June 1, when maps and clues were released to Metro Vancouver pirates.

On Friday, Marko Cerda found the buried silver and gold just 18 hours after first purchasing his map.

He believes his job as a limo driver gave him an edge because he knows Vancouver well, and recognizes landmarks and places of interest.

Gold Hunt, the company behind the quest, launched two other treasure hunts that same day in Canada: Edmonton and Calgary.

An Edmonton-area family found the hidden loot in that city within 20 hours.

In Calgary, it took five days, and the treasure was found by an Edmonton man who wanted to try his luck since the treasure was already found in his city.

As for Vancouver? There was also an Edmonton connection.

Congrats to our final winner Marko Cerda who has traveled all the way from Edmonton... Just kidding you guys take a breath... He's from Burnaby! Thanks for all the love and support and with that, the time for pillaging and adventures has finally come to an end... or has it??? — GoldHunt (@RealGoldHunt) June 8, 2019

Cerda didn’t know about treasure hunt until a passenger from the Alberta city told him.

“It’s actually really cool, because I heard about this from a passenger,” said Cerda in a press release. “I deal with tourists all the time, including people from Edmonton, Alberta.”

Speaking to members of the media Saturday afternoon, Cerda said the moment of discovery was exciting not only because of the money, but because of the satisfaction of figuring out the clues.

“I think that the best part was just kind of realizing that what I had planned out or what I thought was the location, was right,” he said. “I drive in the area all the time and I had already seen some of the landmarks, so things just kind of made sense and clicked in. That’s it. I was very lucky.”

According to the company, Cerda has signed an agreement and will not be able to disclose where he found the treasure chest.