VANCOUVER – A 22-year veteran of the Burnaby Fire Department has received a medal honouring his bravery while saving a man's life.

On Saturday, the province announced that Capt. Wade Robertson has received the Medal of Bravery for saving a man in a house fire on March 30, 2018.

On that day, Robertson responded to reports of a structure fire in Burnaby and found extreme fire conditions. He spoke with a neighbour who said the resident was out of the house, so his team began to assess the scene and attack the blaze.

However Robertson saw the resident run back into the house through heavy flames and smoke. Robertson followed him without hesitation and found the resident hanging onto an interior railing inside.

Robertson managed to pry the man's hands from the railing and carried him out to safety.

"It's truly an honour to be able to congratulate someone who so selflessly put himself in harm's way to protect a life," said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, in a news release.

"Captain Robertson went above and beyond the normal call of duty, and he is an example of the best of what B.C.'s outstanding firefighters have to offer."

During the incident, Robertson got some minor burns. The resident was treated for smoke inhalation and burns in hospital.

"I'm very pleased that this Medal of Bravery has been awarded to Captain Robertson," said Jay Brownlee, acting B.C. fire commissioner.

"His actions demonstrate his dedication to duty in protecting the residents of Burnaby. Captain Robertson's concern for the safety of this man, even at great risk to himself, is an example of what is best in the work our firefighters do."

According to the province, the medal is given to firefighters who have performed acts of bravery without concern for their own safety. Only four medals have been handed out by the fire commissioner in the last 10 years.