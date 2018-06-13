

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a crash at a Burnaby intersection that sent a pregnant woman to hospital Tuesday night.

The woman was behind the wheel of a black sedan that crashed with an SUV at Royal Oak Avenue and Kingsway.

The impact of the collision then sent the SUV careening head-on into a light post. Both vehicles sustained serious front-end damage.

A firefighter at the scene said the pregnant woman was taken to hospital as a precaution. It's unclear whether there were any other injuries.