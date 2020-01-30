VANCOUVER -- A crash in Burnaby involving an unmarked police cruiser and a vehicle that had possibly been stolen prompted a major emergency response Thursday morning.

Burnaby RCMP flooded the area of Frances Street and Beta Avenue shortly after midnight.

An unmarked police cruiser and a green sedan were seen at the intersection with damage. It appears that the police cruiser may have crashed into the sedan.

Vancouver police were also on scene assisting Burnaby RCMP with the investigation.

It appears that Burnaby RCMP may have initiated a traffic stop before the collision.

A person was arrested and was checked by BC Emergency Health Services before being taken away by Burnaby RCMP.

CTV News have contacted Burnaby RCMP for more information.