A Burnaby city councillor and the mayor of the City of North Vancouver have been elected as chair and vice-chair of the Metro Vancouver Board.

Sav Dhaliwal and Linda Buchanan were elected Friday by the board of directors.

In their one-year terms, they'll oversee the Metro Vancouver Regional District and Metro Vancouver Housing Corporation, as well as the groups that manage water, sewage and drainage for the region.

Now that they've been elected, Dhaliwal and Buchanan will set up the standing committees that consider priorities and policies for the area. Committee recommendations are then brought to the board at a monthly meeting.

The Metro Vancouver Board is made up of 40 elected officials representing 21 municipalities, one treaty First Nation and one electoral area.

Its portfolio includes 911 service, emergency planning, air quality, urban growth, regional parks, financial services and affordable housing.