

CTV Vancouver





CTV News Vancouver will have full coverage of the byelection Monday night on our website. Check back throughout the night for results and more.

Voters in Burnaby South headed to the polls Monday in a federal byelection NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he feels "really confident" will finally give him visibility in the House of Commons.

"Our team has done great work, but most of all, the focus has always been on the issues that most to the people in Burnaby South," Singh told CTV News.

"The issues that matter to people are housing and affordability, cost of health care and wanting to defend the environment and these, are things the Liberal government in Ottawa has let people down on."

Singh, who became NDP leader in the fall of 2017, announced his intention to run in the Monday's byelection back in August in a speech centred around a promise to pressure Ottawa into timelier action on issues including housing and Pharmacare.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the byelection in early January.

Singh had similar criticism of the federal government's $40-billion affordable housing strategy.

He reiterated those priorities Monday, telling CTV he's had a "great time" connecting with the community while campaigning.

"There are folks who worry about the future and are struggling. I'm in it for them," he said.

"I want them to know that they matter and I am going to fight hard for better housing, for expanding our health care system to include medications and to transform our economy to a green economy where we do more for more people."

But Singh's bid for the seat has not been without controversy.

Ever since he announced his candidacy, the former Ontario politician has faced criticism for his lack of familiarity or connection with a community located thousands of kilometres away from where he grew up and made a career in politics.

Singh, however, moved to Metro Vancouver to run in the campaign and has indicated that his family intends to stay if elected.



Who else is running?

Singh's competition includes Liberal Richard T. Lee, who replaced Karen Wong as the candidate in Burnaby South in January after she stepped down over comments made online about the NDP leader's ethnic background.

The People's Party of Canada's Laura-Lynn Thompson a Christian blogger, author and former TV host, is representing the party formed last year by Maxime Bernier.

Her brief bio on Twitter says she's "tired of political correctness," and that "freedom is our greatest gift." In the past, she's spoken out against B.C.'s sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum.

"I'm a strong standard for traditional values," she told CTV News Monday. "People in this country feel like their values are under assault, that things being done in schools are not representing the values of the ethnic communities and of the religious communities."

Corporate lawyer Jay Shin is running as a Conservative. He says his work experience gives him "great insight on policies that will improve the economy and promote international trade."

In August, the Green Party announced it would not run a candidate in Burnaby South.

Leader Elizabeth May called the decision an extension of a "leader's courtesy" – a parliamentary tradition aimed at facilitating a party leader's entry into the House of Commons.

Polls close at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV Vancouver's St. John Alexander, Kendra Mangione and The Canadian Press