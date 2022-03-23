Burnaby artist creates new mural for Ukraine after original work was defaced
When visual artist Jordan Malcolm saw that someone had spray-painted Russian propaganda and a symbol that’s been linked to Nazi Germany on top of a blue and yellow mural he painted that included sunflowers and the phrase “Stand with Ukraine,” he was shocked and angry.
“Being of Georgian and Jewish descent and seeing the words Nazis and the Wolfsangel symbol, it was very hurtful,” said Malcolm.
He quickly covered up the vandalism on Saturday, but didn’t have the supplies to paint a new mural on the wooden construction awning near his home.
Burnaby councillor Colleen Jordan wanted to help. She was mortified when she learned the mural was defaced.
“I was very sad and very upset because I know Jordan. And I know that he’s an a emotional guy, and he really put a lot into that,” she said.
So Jordan put Malcolm in touch with the city’s anti-graffiti coordinator, who provided supplies for the new mural. The artist used the donated paint and brushes to make a new blue and yellow painting in the same spot on Tuesday evening.
“So, this one I’m putting more focus on the sunflowers,” said Malcolm. “I’m still going to have the message with the Ukrainian flag. But this time around it’s going to say ‘Stop War’ on top of the Ukrainian flag that’s in the centre of all the sunflowers.”
Jordan says the city’s anti-graffiti coordinator advised Malcolm to use fewer words that could be altered by vandals.
“We have a new version up today, and hopefully it won’t be defaced again,” she said.
While Malcolm’s mural is now complete, he’s inviting other artists who support Ukraine to add their work to the wooden awning on Wilson Avenue just south of Kingsway, which has plenty of space for additional murals.
“Someone has already reached out to me and asked if they can come contribute as an artist, and so I really hope that others hear this message about coming to fill up this entire walkway,” Malcolm said.
Jordan says the city is on board, adding: “People can come forward and can contact us or or our graffiti coordinator and say, ‘Hey we’d like to add to it.’ Great idea.”
Malcolm hopes it expands beyond the single construction awning to other spots in Metro Vancouver.
“If you know a place that could use some artwork on their walls, ask away for permission and see if we could make things happen,” he said. “We could possibly fill up the whole city, the whole Lower Mainland with artwork in solidarity with Ukraine.”
