Burial in 'sustainable lot' may be discounted 50% at Vancouver cemetery next year: city report
Choosing to be buried in a more eco-friendly way in Vancouver may come with a discount starting next year, if a report to city council is approved.
The report, which is from the general manager of arts, culture and community services, outlines all fee increases for Mountain View Cemetery. It will be presented next week.
The report says there are nearly 150,000 interred remains at the 106-acre site, which is the only cemetery in the city.
While most of the proposed fees for next year are an increase, the report recommends "significant reductions" for those wanting to use space in "sustainable burial area(s)" in the cemetery.
"Interment within these areas requires no use of outer (typically) concrete burial containers, no embalming chemicals and only fully biodegradable caskets, containers or shrouds," the report to council says.
"Considered to be one of the most environmentally sustainable ways to bury the deceased, (Mountain View Cemetery) also provides an option for those who are comfortable and agree to share their space with others."
In 2021, single internment in a sustainable lot costs $9,500. However, the proposed fee for 2022 is $4,671, before taxes.
The cost of internment in a shared lot might also go down from $12,500 to $9,523.81 in 2022.
The report suggests the discount will make these "green burial" options the least expensive in the cemetery.
"The reduced fee is meant to encourage and invite more people to consider and choose this environmentally preferred option," the report said.
The cost of burial options range widely, but a space for a casket with a flat marker is $25,000 in 2021 and set to go up next year.
The report is scheduled to be presented to council on Oct. 19.
