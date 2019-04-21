

Shelley Moore, CTV News Vancouver





Things were hopping and everyone had their best ears on for the 7th Annual Easter Bunny Bun-anza at the Ukrainian hall in Vancouver on Sunday.

“It’s just generally all around all about rabbits,” said Olga Betts of Vancouver Rabbit Rescue & Advocacy (VRRA).

The event is held annually on Easter Sunday by two local rabbit rescue groups: VRRA and Rabitats Rescue Society. Rabbit aficionados were welcome to mingle with their furry, snaggletoothed friends at the “Meet ’n ‘Treat”, which offered healthy snacks to the very willing floppy-eared participants.

Guests were also invited to observe the sport of ‘Rabbit Agility’, in which the highly trained athletes hop around an agility course, leaping obstacles as high as twelve inches, catapulting through rings and racing to get the fastest time.

“It’s a lot like agility for dogs, but smaller,” said Mel Goulet of the Vancouver Rabbit Agility Club.

Not every rabbit is cut out for stardom in the ring. Only willing participants are qualified.

“With a rabbit we never force them to do something they don’t want to do,” said Goulet. “Sometimes in the middle of a show there’ll be a rabbit that just doesn’t want to do it — they’re not comfortable with the surroundings. We just take them off the course — it’s always about the safety of the rabbit and we never force them. So the ones that go to events are ones that are trained and are comfortable being there.”

The annual event focuses on education and delivering a clear message: Pet rabbits are not disposable.

“Rabbits require more care, I think, than cats or dogs — they’re not an easy-care, low-maintenance pet,” Betts said.

She stressed the importance of commitment to what could be a ten year life-span. And, while bunnies are great for families, they’re not appropriate for small children, Betts said.

Lastly, one other important fact about bunnies organizers want the public to know: Unless you want a house full of rabbits, it’s recommended that you get yours spayed or neutered.