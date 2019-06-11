

Recent bullying incidents at B.C. schools have put some parents on edge, but experts say there are tools available to help curb violence and harassment.

Twice last week, videos emerged on social media of students in Surrey and Mission being attacked during their lunch breaks. One victim was kicked in the face, while the other was wailed on repeatedly.

As bad as the actual bullying was, the incidents were made even worse because of other students' decision to record them and share them online, according to Dustin Hogan, who teaches children how to prevent violence through the organization Safer Schools Together.

"We're really living in this culture where (there's an impulse to) document everything," Hogan said. "Unfortunately, a situation happens like this, students feel the need to pull out the camera right away, and this just sort of adds to everything."

The incidents have left some parents wondering what they can do if their children are bullied at school. Hogan said British Columbians are fortunate to have the ERASE program – which stands for Expect Respect and A Safe Education – available to them.

One of the tools at families' fingertips is an online reporting tool where students can report concerning behaviour anonymously.

"In cases like this, they may not feel comfortable coming forward, but now they've got a voice to actually be able to do that if they'd like to," Hogan said.

"This year alone the reporting tool has received almost 400 reports which otherwise wouldn't have come in."

Students don't have to have experienced the bullying personally to use the tool either; witnesses are encouraged to speak out. The reporting tool conveys reports to a school or school district's safe school co-ordinator, who then follows up.

Hogan said he also tries to teach children to stop being a bystander and start being an "upstander."

"(That means) if you see something happening to somebody else, maybe not jumping in but certainly bringing in a trusted adult," he told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday. "Really just standing up for your friends and being involved."

Parents who are concerned their children might be getting bullied at school should watch for changes in behaviour, like acting out or skipping their regular sports activities.

But Hogan said parents should talk to their children about bullying even if they don't suspect they're victims. In the age of smartphones, bullying can happen silently online 24 hours a day.

"When we were in school, it ended at the end of the day. Now, it continues beyond that," Hogan said.

More information on how to combat bullying is available on the ERASE website.