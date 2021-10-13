Broken promises? B.C. care homes call on province for help after losing staff to vaccine mandates
The care of seniors is already being hurt by the loss of nearly 2,000 B.C. workers in assisted living and long-term care due to vaccine mandates.
"They're getting less care," said Karen Biggs, CEO of Menno Place in Abbotsford.
"So if you get a bath twice a week, maybe you get it once a week (now). if you get up twice a day, maybe you'll get up once a day," she said.
Menno Place has lost seven regular staff and 19 casuals who quit after the province made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement in care facilities. Biggs says that's in addition to the 39 casuals she lost after the single site order was implemented.
"We have stopped new admissions as of yesterday," said Biggs.
"Right now, one of our units has seven empty beds. We're holding those beds empty," she explained.
Menno Place has lost seven regular staff and 19 casuals who quit after the province made COVID-19 vaccination a requirement in care facilities. This comes after the operator lost 39 casual workers last year when the single site order came into effect.
Health Minister Adrian Dix said Tuesday that "the province is working with health authorities and operators on a home-by-home basis to ensure that... contingency plans are in place to ensure residents continue to get the care they need."
But some operators say that is not happening.
"I put in to the health authorities for five extra LPNs and I got two. I put in for six extra care aids and I got two," said Biggs.
Still, she may have been one of the lucky operators.
Hendrik Van Ryk, the vice-president of human resources at H and H Total Care Services, says his company has lost staff at its Penticton and Kamloops locations.
He says when the company reached out to Interior Health, the health authority said it wouldn't be able to send any workers.
He calls it a "crisis" situation.
CTV News contacted Interior Health but it did not respond. Fraser Health told CTV to contact the Ministry of Health for information.
In a statement, the Ministry of Health says, “Health authorities report that existing contingency plans are ensuring residents receive the care they need. Contingency plans for periods of low staffing include a number of options including offering staff additional shifts (including overtime) and re-deploying staff from other areas.”
The Ministry points out that “…as of October 11, in all of B.C., 96 per cent of long-term care staff have received a first dose, and 93 per cent have received a second dose.”
Meanwhile, workers say they are feeling the stress of staffing shortages.
"Just burnout. Fatigue and burnout," explained Dale Carlisle, who works as a rehabilitation assistant at Menno Home.
"Sometimes a person might work overtime but now they're having to work multiple days' overtime," he said.
Biggs believes the health authorities are just as short-staffed as the care homes are.
She likens the situation to a pressure cooker that's about to blow
"At this point, we've got the cork on the pressure cooker but we just don't how much more that our staff can handle...and quite honestly, i don't know how much more my leadership team can handle."
She says she's especially concerned because staff are being asked to manage the situation in the midst of facing COVID-19 outbreaks in facilities.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
At least 5 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
Canadian men's soccer team has best chance at making first World Cup since 1986
The Canadian men’s soccer team is undefeated after five matches in the final round of World Cup qualifying.
Incoming army commander under investigation for 'historical allegations'
The Department of National Defence says the incoming commander of Canada's army is under investigation by the military police.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Over the past 24 hours, a total of 605 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia.
-
New Leger poll shows vast majority of Canadians believe Facebook is harmful
A new online survey conducted by Leger finds that the vast majority of Canadians have a negative opinion of Facebook.
-
Missing Mondays: Province-wide worker shortage forces restaurants to rethink Monday service
Inside Victoria’s iconic Dutch Bakery, a small bell rings every time an order comes through the kitchen.
Calgary
-
Police say fatal shooting in downtown Calgary happened after unwanted advances
Calgary police has released photos of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting near a downtown nightclub on the weekend and say the gunfire happened after a brief altercation.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
Calgary family business celebrates 90 years
From the Great Depression to the Great Recession and beyond, Harpers Tires has kept rolling through it all.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
'Edmontonians need to know': Sohi only mayoral frontrunner to share donors list so far
Several days after mayoral hopeful Amarjeet Sohi publicly released his donors list, the other frontrunning candidates still had not shared theirs.
-
19-year-old charged with murder in south Edmonton death
A 19-year-old woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man was stabbed in a southwest Edmonton home last Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
A look inside Toronto's least vaccinated neighbourhood and what's being done to change it
The Taylor-Massey area, comprised of Crescent Town and Oakridge neighbourhoods, is amongst the lowest vaccinated in Toronto — here's what's being done to change that.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman dies after being struck by car in Toronto
A woman has died in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder after triple homicide in east-end Montreal
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Winnipeg
-
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
-
Manitoba reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Manitoba reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the province's dashboard.
-
Manitoba woman finds baby bear eating apples in her yard
A Manitoba woman had an unlikely visitor in her front yard on Tuesday – a little black bear cub.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. healthcare system 'creaking' amid fourth wave
Healthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
Sask. MP who called for Canada-US border reopening says announcement is a positive step
Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback says reopening the United States border to fully vaccinated Canadians is a step in the right direction – but several details must be ironed out.
-
Secret audio recording hears Greg Fertuck discuss wife’s disappearance with undercover officer
For the first time in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial, court heard him speak candidly about his wife’s disappearance.
Regina
-
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
-
Sask. in talks with Ontario about potential ICU transfers: SPSA
Saskatchewan is in talks with the Government of Ontario over the potential need to send intensive care patients to other provinces, according to a COVID-19 briefing from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
No charges in death of girl, 7, near Wadena: RCMP
Charges have not been laid in the death of a 7-year-old girl near Wadena, RCMP say.
Atlantic
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
N.B. reports five deaths related to COVID-19, raising pandemic death toll to 80
New Brunswick Public Health reported Wednesday that five people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 80.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, active cases drop to 187
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 187.
London
-
Travel experts say snowbirds should be cautious with U.S. land border reopening
While the announcement by the United States to open land borders is welcome news for most, travel expert Elliott Silverstein cautions that there are still many unanswered questions.
-
Body found in Northern Bruce Peninsula identified as Toronto woman; Shelburne man charged
Police identified the woman found dead in a wooded area in Northern Bruce Peninsula as a 36-year-old from Toronto.
-
Former custodian details abuse at EMDC during kidnapping sentencing
The former school janitor found guilty of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a four-year-old addressed the judge at his sentencing hearing Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
'The most Canadian thing I've ever seen' takes a dark turn
It can either be a spectacular or very terrifying sight to see a moose alongside a highway as the majestic creatures often cause deadly crashes, especially in northern Ontario. And recently police had to make a difficult choice after a stubborn moose refused to leave a busy highway.
-
Welcome to Bawating? First Nations leader calls for Sault to be renamed
The area where the City of Sault Ste. Marie now sits was once known as Bawating, and a local Indigenous leader would like to see the city to go back to its original name.
-
Relief, uncertainty as U.S. border to reopen in Sault Ste. Marie
After a record-long closure due to concerns about COVID-19, the United States will be reopening its land border to non-essential travel for Canadians next month.
Kitchener
-
Over 250 hospital staff across Waterloo-Wellington on leave due to vaccine mandate
COVID-19 vaccine mandates have come and gone and have some people in the health care sector now dealing with the consequences.
-
Another nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'He never meant to kill him': Trial continues for teen charged with second degree murder
The trial for a teen who is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Bradley Pogue continued Wednesday.