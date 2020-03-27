VANCOUVER -- It was a simple gesture, but it was enough to bring Ken Smith to tears.

The 95-year-old has been stuck in self-isolation at his White Rock care home, keeping him away from his very large family, but his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren have done their best to make sure he knows he's not alone.

Recently, that meant surprising him with a sign outside his balcony that reads: "We love you grandad – stay strong, stay isolated."

"They came and phoned me and told me to come out to the balcony," Smith told CTV News. "Then I saw the sign for the first time, broke me right down. That was amazing."

The colourful sign bears the names of more than 20 of Smith's family members, who are all thinking of him during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Family is the most important thing to us," he said. "I'm very proud of them."

Though he hasn't been able to visit with his loved ones recently, Smith said they are keeping him well-stocked by delivering everything he needs to the front door of the care home, where staff will bring the items up to his room.

"I'm very well looked after under the circumstances," he said.

