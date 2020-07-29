VANCOUVER -- The cluster of COVID-19 cases linked to parties in Kelowna led to "broad community transmission," health officials have discovered.

Interior Health said there are now 130 cases linked to the events and gatherings held in the Okanagan city around Canada Day.

That's a major jump from the approximately 90 cases previously associated with the parties, meaning transmission was significantly more widespread than previously recognized.

"Until now, Interior Health has defined the number of cases associated with what we called the 'Kelowna cluster,' to cases connected directly to specific events and businesses downtown in early July and over the Canada Day holiday," the health authority said in an email explaining the update.

"We now know the situation has shifted into more broad community transmission beyond these initial cases in downtown Kelowna."

Interior Health also stressed that the vast majority of the infections are not new, and won't send British Columbia's caseload surging more than it already has in recent weeks.

"These are previously reported Interior Health Cases being categorized differently," officials said.

Prior to Thursday, Interior Health said 78 locals had been infected as a result of the Kelowna parties, along with 12 people from the Lower Mainland.