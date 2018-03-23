

The Canadian Press





The latest report from BC Hydro finds 70 per cent of British Columbians still believe Earth Hour is relevant and they intend to take part in the event highlighting energy awareness and climate change – but the study also shows participation has dropped every year since 2014.

The Crown utility says B.C. residents cut power use during Earth Hour by just 0.3 per cent last year – recording just 15 per cent of the energy savings achieved in 2008.

The annual global event hosted by the World Wildlife Fund that encourages turning off the lights for an hour to underscore the dangers of climate change, takes place Saturday, starting at 8 p.m.

Hydro's report shows 70 per cent of British Columbians say their energy savings are motivated by cost – they use less electricity when they see savings reflected in their monthly bills – and just 15 per cent save energy to protect the environment.