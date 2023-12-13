British Columbians more likely than most Canadians to spend more than $500 celebrating the holidays this year

The rising cost of living has many Canadians planning to spend less this holiday season, but British Columbians are expecting to be among the biggest spenders in the country, according to a new poll.

The data released Wednesday by B.C.-based polling firm Research Co. shows nearly half of B.C. residents – 49 per cent – are planning to spend more than $500 on gifts, food and decorations leading up to Christmas this year.

Nationwide, the total planning to spend that much is 42 per cent.

Along with Atlantic Canada – where a whopping 58 per cent of survey respondents expected to spend more than $500 this year – B.C. is the only other region where $500-plus-spenders outnumber those who plan to spend less than that amount.

Forty-seven per cent of British Columbians and 38 per cent of Atlantic Canadians plan to spend $500 or less this year. Nationally, the average is 53 per cent, with a majority in every other region saying they'll spend $500 or less.

"We continue to see the inflationary pressures, but British Columbia – along with Atlantic Canada – is more likely to put everything aside and say, 'We are going to have fun this Christmas. We are going to spend more money,'" said Mario Canseco, president of Research Co., in an interview with CTV News Tuesday.

That higher reported spend may not reflect an increase from previous years, however. The vast majority of Canadians – including more than 60 per cent in B.C. and Atlantic Canada – say the amount they're planning to spend this year is "about the same" as they've spent in previous years.

Nationally, only about one-in-eight respondents (13 per cent) say they plan to spend more this year than in previous years, while almost one-quarter (23 per cent) say they plan to spend less.

In B.C., the numbers are virtually identical to the national average, with 13 per cent saying their planned expenditure is more than usual, 64 per cent saying it's the same, and 22 per cent saying it's less.

The Research Co. poll also asked people about their enthusiasm for the holidays this year, with most in B.C. and Canada-wide saying they expect it to be "more fun than stressful" (58 per cent in B.C., 56 per cent nationally), rather than "more stressful than fun" (25 per cent in B.C., 27 per cent nationally).

Research Co. conducted their online survey from Dec. 1 to 3 among 1,000 adults living in Canada. Results have been statistically weighted to match census figures for age, gender and region.

The margin of error for the Canada-wide results is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, according to Research Co. Subsamples – such as B.C. residents – are smaller and therefore carry a higher margin of error.