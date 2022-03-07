British Columbians 60 or older now eligible for free rapid test kits
British Columbians aged 60 and older can now get free COVID-19 rapid tests from participating pharmacies.
The Ministry of Health expanded the eligibility of its pharmacy program Monday, weeks after other provinces first made the move.
There are more than 1,000 participating locations across the province.
Those who are 60 and older will only need is their personal health number to get a kit.
Each one has five tests and another kit can be picked up every four weeks, free of charge.
The province began offering rapid test kits to those aged 70 and older Feb. 25.
Eligibility is expected to expand further over the coming weeks, but officials have not provided a clear timeline.
The kits should only be picked up by those who are asymptomatic and are to be used at a future date or given to someone with symptoms.
“As of March 3, the Ministry of Health has shipped 3.9 million tests to pharmacy distributors,” said the ministry in a news release.
Of those, 1.8 million rapid tests have been shipped to community pharmacies throughout the province and as many as 583,000 have already been dispensed.
