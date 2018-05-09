

A Surrey breeder has been found guilty of causing distress to animals more than two years after the BC SPCA seized 82 cats and dogs from her facility.

Xin (Ivy) Zhou's sentence was suspended Wednesday so that she can serve two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. She has also been banned from owning animals for the next seven years.

In February 2016, the SPCA found 67 cats, 12 dogs and three puppies in her possession. All of them needed extensive vet treatment and some had to be euthanized because of critical distress, according to the animal welfare agency.

Crown counsel approved criminal animal cruelty charges against Zhou in November of that year.