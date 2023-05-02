'Breathing easier': Vancouver man plans to pay mortgage with $500K lotto win

When a Vancouver man checked his lotto ticket and learned he won a large jackpot recently, he says he literally couldn’t believe his luck.

Kan Man Wong won $500,000 in the April 24 Daily Grand draw, according to a news release from the BC Lottery Corporation. He found out he'd won the top prize by using the Lotto! app to scan his ticket.

“I thought it was a mistake, maybe a scam,” he told the BCLC, adding that his wife had a "mixed reaction" because she was so shocked by the news.

He plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and travel.

"I’m breathing easier,” he told the BCLC.

The odds of winning the jackpot that Wong did – which is paid out as either $25,000 per year or a lump sum of $500,000 – are one in 2,224,698.