

CTV News Vancouver





There won't be much use for beach towels and bathing suits this weekend in Metro Vancouver, according to the latest forecast from Environment Canada.

The weather agency is predicting the showers that hit Vancouver streets on Friday will be followed by more wet weather on Saturday and Sunday. Both days have a 60 per cent chance of rain, with temperatures reaching a high of 18C-21C.

But CTV weather anchor Ann Luu said there's still a chance for sunshine in the afternoons.

"Unsettled conditions continue for the weekend with morning showers – but it won’t be a complete washout," Luu said. "We can expect to see sunny breaks in the afternoon for both Saturday and Sunday."

Conditions are looking much worse farther east, where large swaths of the Southern Interior are under severe thunderstorm warnings for Friday evening.

Environment Canada said a few storms are expected to develop over the region, likely bringing intense lightning and possibly heavy downpours that could cause flash floods.

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors," the agency said.