Police managed to arrest three suspects following a series of break-ins in Vancouver Tuesday, but an innocent senior was bitten by a police dog in the process.

Officers found the suspects in a parking lot at Granville Street and Southwest Marine Drive at around 5:30 p.m., and arrested two of them on the spot.

A third allegedly ran off and tried to carjack two vehicles: a taxi full of people, and a car that had pulled into a nearby gas station.

He was eventually apprehended by a police canine unit, but a second police dog mistakenly bit a 75-year-old Vancouver man during the pursuit.

Police have not revealed the extent of the senior's injuries, but said he was bitten on the leg and had to be treated in hospital.

The break-in suspect was also taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspects were found about an hour after a break-in at a home on Granville and West 37th Avenue, and that they are believed to have committed similar crimes earlier on Tuesday.

All three suspects remain in custody and are expected to face charges.