VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Break-in suspect left biohazard in bathtub of B.C. business, RCMP says

    FILE: A bathtub is seen in an undated Shutterstock image. FILE: A bathtub is seen in an undated Shutterstock image.

    Authorities are searching for a suspect who allegedly left a biohazard behind after breaking into a Kamloops, B.C., business over the weekend.

    In a news release, Kamloops RCMP said officers were called to a commercial address on 11th Avenue after a man allegedly broke in, "defecated in a bathtub," then fell asleep.

    The disgusting mess was discovered after an employee arrived at the business Saturday morning, authorities said.

    "The suspect fled in a blue Kia Sportage when a staff member knocked on the door around 10 a.m.," Kamloops RCMP said in the release.

    The Sportage – with B.C. licence plate MX775W – was later reported stolen out of Abbotsford, according to the detachment.

    Authorities said the suspect was described as an Asian man in his 20s, 5'8" tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a light-brown jacket or hoodie, dark-brown pants, and black running shoes with white soles.

    Kamloops RCMP asked anyone with information on the incident to contact the detachment at 250-828-3000.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News