

CTV News Vancouver





A fight that broke out in front of a "large group of teenagers" at a New Westminster park Friday ended with one person in hospital, police said.

Authorities said it happened at 12:15 a.m. Friday at Pier Park on Front Street.

Police said one male was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It's unclear whether the victim was part of the group of teens.

"The victim is in stable condition, and our officers continue to search for video surveillance, speak to witnesses, and analyze the scene for any forensic evidence," said Sgt. Jeff Scott.

The New Westminster Police Department Major Crime Unit was called to investigate and to determine what led up to the incident.

Authorities said they are still in the early stages of their investigation and so far, it appears the fight involves the two people with a large group present, adding there is no public safety concern.

Forensic experts have closed Pier Park as they scour the area for evidence. The park is expected to reopen 4 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 604-525-5411.