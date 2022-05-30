'Boy it's hard!': Fed-up professional football player asks for help to find a home in Vancouver area

Even professional athletes struggle to find housing in Vancouver.

A former NFL player who is now a cornerback for the CFL's BC Lions used social media to ask for help in his search.

Delvin Breaux vented his frustrations on Twitter Sunday, writing, "Boy it's hard looking for places in Vancouver !!! (sic)"

Breaux, who has also played with the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the NFL's New Orleans Saints, said he's now looking in surrounding cities.

Specifically, he asked for help to find a home in Surrey, New Westminster or Burnaby.

"I could use y'all help," he wrote.

A few people responded over the weekend, one of whom suggested he give up and move back to Hamilton. Another suggested South Surrey or White Rock, and someone told him to move further east, to Chilliwack.