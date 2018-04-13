

Police in Abbotsford are looking for a stolen go-kart that a young boy and his grandfather were building together.

Gary Davey, the boy's father, said in a Facebook post Friday that the go-kart was stolen from the family's carport on George Ferguson Way overnight.

According to Gary, 10-year-old Bodhi was given the machine for his most recent birthday and was restoring it with "his Papa Walt."

"They knew Bodhi really wanted a (go-kart) and so they found a 'fixer upper' and (proceeded) to spend time with Bodhi getting it ride ready," he wrote. "Very cool experience for my son and it's every father's dream to see his son get such quality time with his Grandpa."

Gary said Bodhi and his friends were working on the go-kart in the driveway and forgot to lock it up.

"This is most likely when someone saw the (kart) and targeted our house to come back later and steal the (go-kart)," he wrote. "If you can please help us to share this so we get it back, I would be forever grateful. It's a tough lesson to learn and I'm sure he's learned it (lock up your things when you are done with it) and we're still hopeful that it can be returned."

The Abbotsford Police Department tweeted about the theft with at around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

"Have you seen this #GOKART? A young boy's project with his grandfather was stolen overnight. Seen it? Call us!" the tweet read and included a photo of Bodhi sitting at the wheel of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the go-kart is asked to contact investigators at 604-859-5225 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Gary said he's also canvassing the neighbourhood and asked anyone who's seen the go-kart to contact him at 604-807-8344.

