VANCOUVER -- Travellers heading to Vancouver International Airport Thursday morning may have noticed a little extra traffic along their way as Boxing Day sales were expected to draw crowds at a nearby outlet mall.

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet mall opened its doors two hours earlier than usual Thursday morning to welcome shoppers hoping to find a post-Christmas deal. However, extra traffic on the road heading into the mall also led to congestion for those making their way to YVR, prompting a warning from the airport.

"We are expecting congestion on Sea Island as a result of Boxing Day sales," YVR said on its Twitter account. "Plan ahead and leave extra time."

A statement from the airport also recommended taking the Canada Line to avoid delays.

Dec. 26 is not just a busy day for shoppers, but for travellers once they actually arrive at the airport. To help minimize stress, YVR released a number of tips for passengers, including:

Confirm flight details and baggage requirements in advance

Follow the proper limits for liquids, gels and aerosols in carry-on baggage

Don't wrap gifts in advance because staff might have to open them during screening

Leave plenty of time to check in, clear security and make it to the gate

The outlet mall will also be open later than usual, closing at 10 p.m.

Consider taking Canada Line to YVR today. Boxing Day excitement at @McArthurGlenVan could cause traffic delays. — Vancouver International Airport (@yvrairport) December 26, 2019

Traffic rerouted around Tsawwassen mall

Traffic was also impacted near Tsawwassen Mills shopping centre, affecting those driving towards the nearby ferry terminal.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Delta police posted on Twitter that the traffic flow had been changed for the afternoon to prioritize those exiting.

"There's still a backup on Highway 17," a post from acting Sgt. Jim Ingram said. "We're moving a fair bit more traffic than last year."

We've changed the traffic flow at @TsawwassenMills for the afternoon to prioritize exiting traffic. Please be patient. There's​ still a backup on Hwy17. We're moving a fair bit more traffic than last year. #BoxingDaySalesOnAllWeek @DPDTraffic @NEWS1130Traffic @AM730Traffic — A/Sgt. Jim Ingram (@cst_jingram) December 26, 2019

That traffic flow adjustment was also impacting buses heading to Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal, TransLink warned. At about 2:30 p.m., TransLink posted that the 620 Tsawwassen Ferry bus was rerouting at Harvest Drive after Ladner Exchange.

#RiderAlert 620 Tsawwassen Ferry is detouring around heavy traffic at Tsawassenn Mills shopping centre: Regular route to Ladner Exchange, then via Harvest Dr, 44 Ave, Arthur Dr, Deltaport Way, 41b St, Tsawwassen Dr, Hwy 17, then regular route. ^cm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 26, 2019

The 601 South Delta bus was also affected by traffic around the mall.

#RiderAlert 601 South Delta detour due to heavy traffic near Tsawwassen Mills: Regular route to Arthur Dr & Deltaport way, then Deltaport Way, 41b St, Tsawwassen Dr, Hwy 17, resume regular route. ^cm — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 26, 2019

Before the holidays, BC Ferries warned travellers to expect delays, with Dec. 26 being one of the busiest days for traffic returning to Metro Vancouver. Those catching a ferry should make a reservation, if possible, or arrive extra early.