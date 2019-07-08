Bowen Island transit-users can soon book rides with an app
Starting this month TransLink will add two community shuttles that will respond exclusively to on-demand requests booked through an app.
TransLink is set to launch an on-demand pilot program on Bowen Island Monday morning, which involves an online, app-based booking tool called TapRide.
In the evening, riders may be picked up at the ferry terminal and dropped off at a stop of their choice, while on weekends riders will be able to request a ride and be picked up and dropped off anywhere in a defined area on Bowen Island.