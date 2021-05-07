VANCOUVER -- Here's how to make Boulevard's Spanish paella featured on CTV Morning Live on Friday, May 7 with Chef Roger Ma.

Ingredients

Stock 2 cups

EVOO 6 tbsp

Small diced chorizo ¼ cup

White wine ¼ cup

Saffron small pinch

Peas 5 tbsp

Bomba rice ½ cup

Orange juice 1/4cup

Lemon juice 4 tbsp

Garlic clove 1pc

Diced roma tomato 1 whole

Chopped flatleaf parsley 2 springs

Mussels* 1/2lbs

Clams* 1/2lbs

Prawns* U16 4pc

Scallop* 2pc

*feel free to substitute other seasonal seafood options and proteins



Equipment

Large sauté pan (or Ppaella pan) 8-10 inches

Rubber spatula or wooden spoon



Instructions

1. Put your pan on medium heat and add the shellfish oil to heat it up. Add 1 garlic glove (crushed) and gently sauté. Season prawns and scallops and lightly sear but do not cook through, remove once colored. After 1 or 2 minutes add the chorizo into the pan and gently cook and let the oil of the chorizo render out into the pan.

2. Add rice and “toast” the grains until translucent and you can smell the rice soaking up the chorizo spice and aroma. Then add saffron to the wine and allow it to steep like tea (10 minutes) together and deglaze and stir in carefully until there is no more liquid at the bottom of the pan and all the oil is leaking out again.

3. Add tomato mixture and ½ of the stock (about 1 cup) and gently stir, making sure each grain is separated and cooking evenly. Turn the heat down to medium-low and continuously stir. When the liquid is reduced too far add more stock, gradually, wanting to make sure the rice and stock ratio is even. Make sure the pan is always at a light simmer and not a hard boil. Season the paella with a little bit of salt, pepper, lemon juice and orange juice.

4. Add the mussels and clams into the paella pan in which ever order you prefer and like, cover the pan with a lid or foil until shellfish opens, once opens, remove lid.

5. Evenly distribute the remaining stock into the pan, being careful -- we do not want to mix anymore and let the rice crisp up on the bottom of the pan to form a “socarrat.” This is only achieved when all the stock is evaporated and the rice is cooked.

6. In the final minute turn your heat to high, add back scallops and prawns to finish cooking and let the bottom of the pan crisp or char up to form a crust from the rice grains. Turn off the stove and take it off somewhere to rest and garnish with parsley and peas. Give it a taste to see if there is a need to be any adjustment with the seasoning.

7. Finally put it onto your dining table and enjoy.