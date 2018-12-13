

CTV Vancouver





Police forces in cities across Canada and the U.S. are investigating emailed bomb threats sent to businesses including car dealerships in B.C.

An email was sent to three dealerships in Penticton, Castanet reported Thursday.

One dealership told Castanet the email asked for bitcoin payments, and threatened a bomb would go off if the currency wasn't transferred.

Businesses across Canada received similar threats Thursday in cities including Ottawa, Timmins, Ont., Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

In Toronto, a busy subway station was briefly evacuated due to a threat received in the area, but was cleared within hours.

South of the border, police forces also responded to threats across the country, many of which were emailed and demanded bitcoin. Emails were sent to hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices, triggering searches and evacuations in several cities.

However, law enforcement agencies dismissed the emails as a hoax, saying they were meant to cause disruption and force business owners to pay up.

The FBI said it is assisting local police forces with their investigations.

“As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” the bureau said in a statement.

With files from Castanet and The Canadian Press