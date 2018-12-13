

CTV Vancouver





Police forces in cities across Canada and the U.S. are investigating emailed bomb threats sent to businesses including some in B.C.

Vancouver police provided few details Thursday, but said the department was made aware of "a number" of emails received in the city. The emails, like those sent elsewhere, demanded payment in Bitcoin.

"We are liaising with local and national partners to try to determine the origin of the emails," Const. Jason Doucette said in an emailed statement.

He said no credible information was received to suggest the public is at risk.

"Recipients should not make payment and can simply delete the email. However, if someone receives a similar email and they have specific concerns, we encourage them to make a report with their local police."

A recreational vehicle dealership, Comox Valley RV, also confirmed it received an email threat. In that case, the business said it was told a bomb would go off if they didn't pay $20,000 in Bitcoin.

An email was sent to three dealerships in Penticton, Castanet reported .

Businesses across Canada received similar threats Thursday in cities including Ottawa, Timmins, Ont., Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

In Toronto, a busy subway station was briefly evacuated due to a threat received in the area, but was cleared within hours.

South of the border, police forces also responded to threats across the country, many of which were emailed and demanded bitcoin. Emails were sent to hundreds of schools, businesses and government offices, triggering searches and evacuations in several cities.

However, law enforcement agencies dismissed the emails as a hoax, saying they were meant to cause disruption and force business owners to pay up.

The FBI said it is assisting local police forces with their investigations.

“As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety,” the bureau said in a statement.

With files from Castanet and The Canadian Press