

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are continuing to investigate a suspicious package that was detonated by the bomb squad Sunday night in Surrey.

The package was found inside a minivan on King George Boulevard near 102nd Avenue, not far from the Simon Fraser University City Centre campus.

"The occupant of the vehicle would not identify what was in the package," Surrey RCMP said in a news release. "(Officers) were unable to determine exactly what was in the package, and the package was destroyed as a precaution."

The object was detonated with the use of a bomb squad robot.

No other details have been confirmed, but the RCMP is expected to release more information Monday morning.