VANCOUVER -- The Regional District of Central Kootenay in Nelson has issued a boil water notice for its users on the Fauquier water system.

It says the notice has been issued because of an emergency water main repair.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice and brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

The district and Interior Health recommend that all customers drink boiled water or a safe alternative until further notice.