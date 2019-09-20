

The Canadian Press





First-degree murder charges have been laid against B.C. residents Jayson Gilbert and Michael Drynock just weeks after the body of 34-year-old Branton Regner was pulled from the Fraser River near Williams Lake.

RCMP say Regner was reported missing on Aug. 9 and his body was recovered on Aug. 27.

Gilbert, who is 25, and Drynock, aged 23, also face single counts of attempted murder and kidnapping.

An RCMP news release says investigations into Regner's slaying and the Aug. 6 murder of Richard Duncan are continuing -- and anyone with information about either case is urged to speak to police.