

The Canadian Press





Salmon Arm RCMP have recovered the body of a missing 33-year-old man who died after a boating collision on Sept. 1.

Police say after days of searching, the underwater recovery team found the body of Ryan Hartmann late on Monday evening and the BC Coroners Service helped in identifying the victim.

Hartmann was ejected from a boat after a two-vessel crash on Shuswap Lake, which also sent a 25-year-old woman to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released at this time.