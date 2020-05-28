VANCOUVER -- The body of a Burnaby man who went missing after walking away from hospital on Sunday has been found, police say.

Gavin Deloes, 42, was seen around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday leaving Royal Columbian Hospital, and his disappearance triggered an intense search involving members of his family, Coquitlam Search and Rescue and police.

Deloes' sister, Crystal Jarvis, told CTV News her brother had been in a car accident on Friday.

Some of Deloes' belongings, including his iPod, slippers, hospital gown and mouthwash were found in a wooded area of Burnaby on Wednesday night.

New Westminster police put out the original notice that Deloes was missing, but Burnaby RCMP took over the file Thursday. In a release, Mounties said there was no indication of foul play in his death.